Syntonic Supporting First Sponsored Data Panel Discussion at Mobile World Congress 2017





The Mobile Ecosystem Forum Invites Syntonic CEO to Kick Off Session with Keynote

SEATTLE, Jan. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntonic, a mobile platform and services provider, today announced its participation as a workshop sponsor and exhibitor at Mobile World Congress 2017, taking place on February 27 - March 2 in Barcelona, Spain. On Tuesday, February 28 at the Fira Gran Via, Syntonic CEO Dr. Gary Greenbaum will give a keynote highlighting the emergence of new consumer mobile access models. Following the keynote, there will be a panel discussion sponsored by Syntonic and hosted by the Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF), which will bring together leading content publishers and mobile operators to examine the challenges and opportunities of sponsored data, data rewards, and subscription services.

In the exhibition hall, Syntonic executives will demonstrate industry-leading FreewaybySyntonic® technologies, which allow developers, content publishers and advertisers to reach, acquire, engage, retain, and monetize mobile users, as well as provide a new way for consumers to freely access apps and content without impacting their mobile data plan. Attendees can stop by the booth to learn more or can sign up in advance to meet with Syntonic at Mobile World Congress.

"We are excited to sponsor a discussion with industry leaders on newly emerging content models at the largest and most influential show in the mobile industry," said Dr.GaryGreenbaum. "These models present many opportunities for content providers, mobile operators and consumers but also come with inherent economic and policy challenges unique to each geography."

If you're interested in attending the keynote and panel discussion, please visit the Syntonic website.

Syntonic @ Mobile World Congress (Barcelona, Spain at the Fira Gran Via)

Tuesday, February 28 from 14:00-15:00 CET : Dr. Gary Greenbaum's Industry Overview Keynote and MEF Panel Discussion (Hall 8.1, Meeting Room CC8 20)

Industry Overview Keynote and MEF Panel Discussion (Hall 8.1, Meeting Room CC8 20) Monday, February 27 - Friday, March 2 : Syntonic booth (Hall 8.1, App Planet Stand 8.1B58)

About Syntonic

Syntonic (SYT.ASX) is a consumer and enterprise mobile platform services company that is transforming the mobile Internet with application-centric business and usage models. Syntonic's Connected Services Platform' supports both consumer sponsored content solutions and split-billing for corporate Bring-Your-Own Device (BYOD) deployments. Founded in 2013, Syntonic has developed worldwide strategic partnerships with leaders in the mobile ecosystem. To learn more about Syntonic visitwww.syntonic.com.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/294833/syntonic_logo.jpg



