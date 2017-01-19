

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen fell to a 1-week low of 140.89 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 140.49.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 6-day lows of 122.05 and 113.97 from yesterday's closing quotes of 121.84 and 113.75, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Australian and the New Zealand dollars, the yen slid to 6-day lows of 114.89, 86.26 and 81.89 from yesterday's closing quotes of 114.66, 86.02 and 81.62, respectively.



The yen dropped to 86.62 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 86.38.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 144.00 against the pound, 123.00 against the euro, 115.00 against the franc, 117.00 against the greenback, 87.00 against the aussie, 83.00 against the kiwi and 88.00 against the loonie.



