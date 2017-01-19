

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar rose to 2-day highs of 1.0622 against the euro, 1.2253 against the pound and 1.0083 against the franc, from early lows of 1.0645, 1.2290 and 1.0063, respectively.



Against the Australian and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback advanced to 2-day highs of 0.7493 and 0.7117 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7505 and 0.7125, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the greenback climbed to a 6-day high of 114.89 and an 8-day high of 1.3272 from yesterday's closing quotes of 114.66 and 1.3269, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.04 against the euro, 1.19 against the pound, 1.02 against the franc, 0.73 against the aussie, 0.69 against the kiwi, 118.00 against the greenback and 1.35 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX