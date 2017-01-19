Dublin investment management group enhances its real estate investment lifecycle with a new software platform

Bartra Capital Property Group will perform end-to-end management of its property portfolio and fund accounting with Yardi Voyager 7S, its new property management and accounting platform.

"We need a single source of truth for our investment lifecycle, from acquisition and development to management and disposition. Only a fully integrated system such as Yardi Voyager can provide that for our growing portfolio," said Aidan Durkin, head of group finance for Bartra Capital.

"Reporting is a key aspect of Bartra Capital's business. Running all financial and operational data on a single platform will give the company the transparency and ownership of data needed to satisfy its investors," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi

Please click here to learn how Yardi Voyager can help enhance value for office, industrial and retail portfolios.

About Bartra Capital Property Group

Bartra Capital Property Group is a multi-disciplined Property, Construction Finance platform with investment expertise across the entire property spectrum operating within the Irish market. For more information, visit http://bartracapitalproperty.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit www.yardi.com/eu.

Yardi Systems United Kingdom

201 249 Avebury Boulevard

Milton Keynes, MK9 1AX

United Kingdom

+44 (0) 1908 308400

Email: europe@yardi.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170118005713/en/

Contacts:

Yardi Systems Inc.

Martin Gedny, +44 (0) 1908 308400

Martin.Gedny@yardi.com