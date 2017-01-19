Philippine Telecom Firm Pushes for Paperless Billing in Support of UN Sustainable Development Goals

MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As a strong advocate of environmental sustainability, leading Philippine telecommunications company Globe Telecom encourages its millions of postpaid customers to help save thousands of trees and reduce greenhouse gas emission by enrolling their fixed and mobile accounts in paperless billing program.

This is in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 12 on sustainable consumption and production which aims to "increase net welfare gains from economic activities by reducing resource use, degradation and pollution while increasing quality of life. It also involves engaging consumers through awareness-raising and education on sustainable consumption and lifestyles."

So far, over 80% percent of Globe postpaid customers already signed up to paperless billing, which translates to 22,855 trees saved, 21 hectares of land protected, and 2,762 carbon emissions reduced. Although senior citizens, tenured and platinum customers are exempted from the automatic switch to electronic billing, they are, however, also encouraged to join the campaign.

By enrolling in paperless billing, Globe postpaid customers are not only able to do their share in environmental protection and conservation but also enjoy the convenience of on-time delivery of electronic billing statements, notification via text message, online viewing of bills anytime and anywhere, and easy download of bills in their computers, tablets, or mobile phones.

"We work in solidarity with the rest of the world in ensuring that we take better care of the planet for the sake of the generations that will come after us.We thus make every effort to ensure that while we do our best to meet the current and future needs of our customers, we do so without compromising the welfare of the environment," said Yoly Crisanto, Senior Vice President, Globe Corporate Communications.

She added: "We can reduce the impact of our business operations to the environment by doing this together with our employees, business partners, and clients.When our customers subscribe to Globe paperless billing, for instance, they are in their own small way helping save the earth by lessening the amount of trees that are cut down to make paper."

Trees are the earth's biggest natural allies in the fight against global warming as they absorb billions of tons of greenhouse gas carbon dioxide every year and other potentially harmful gasses.Not only do they combat climate change but trees also clean the air, provide oxygen, save water, and prevent soil erosion, among other things.

Guided by the Environmental Sustainability Policy launched in 2003 and revised in 2010, Globe creates a wonderful world by operating responsibly and creating positive environmental impact of its business operations.

The company has robust systems in place to manage its environmental impact and integrate these into the corporate social responsibility management.Globe is committed to consciously move toward the continuous reduction of the ecological footprints from its operations.Where possible, it applies best practices and global voluntary standards on environmental and social responsibility. More details about paperless billing at www.globe.com.ph/postpaid/paperless-billing .

