WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WIHN.SW) ("WISeKey"), a leading global cybersecurity company and Lykke Corp ("Lykke"), a Swiss-based digital exchange company announced today during the Davos Internet of Value Blockchain RoundTable a joint agreement to integrate and co-offer their flagship products: the Lykke Wallet and the WISeKey suite of software, APIs, and servers, to secure access to data and devices in the world.

Lykke will integrate the WISeKey identity and security stack into its digital wallets and software, while WISeKey, in addition to its WISWatch and other security devices, will offer a "WISeKey wallet by Lykke" to its customers.

"The combination of these two technologies is very powerful," says Richard Olsen, CEO of Lykke. "It will give our customers, both individuals and our large enterprise customers, private key protection and management as a built-in part of the Lykke platform. This is very much part of the Lykke vision, and WISeKey is a perfect partner for us."

Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey, added, "We're very happy to integrate the Lykke trading ecosystem into our suite of products. This is going to make it easier to buy what you want, use and pay for services as you need them, and transfer money securely without passwords and other insecure forms of identification."

About Lykke

Lykke is a Swiss-based digital exchange for all assets, started by Richard Olsen, previously founder and CEO of OANDA. Lykke is a new platform that lets people trade currencies, cryptocurrencies, and cryptographic tokens using an iOS or Android device. The exchange charges no fees and is revolutionizing the world of finance through the use of "colored coins," which settle on the bitcoin blockchain in minutes. Lykke has already gone public on its own exchange and is currently building enterprise-scale solutions for large financial institutions. Lykke is a member of the Hyperledger project. For more information, visit: www.lykke.com.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of on-line transactions among objects and between objects and people. To receive WISeKey's latest news, subscribe to our Newsletter or visit the WISeKey Investors Corner.

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

