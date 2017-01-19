NRI of the Year Awards - A Prestigious Award for Global Indians YouDeserve

MUMBAI, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

India's Most Distinctive Awards for the Global Indians

After its resounding success in the last three seasons, Times Now and ICICI Bank are back with the fourth installment of the prestigious NRI of the Year awards, 2017 to salute the spirit of the nimble-footed globetrotting Indians.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/459133/PRNE_NRI_600x600_PR_campaign.jpg )



This prestigious award brings to fore the proud achievements of NRIs, bringing them to the world platform. This award is judged by an eminent jury, each of whose members, are accomplished individuals.

The NRI of the Year award commends exceptional achievements of NRIs, PIOs and OCIs in the following six categories: an entrepreneur, a professional, a start-up founder, a student, an artist, philanthropist across 4 major regions: America (Canada and USA), Middle East (Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE), Asia Pacific (Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore) and United Kingdom and Europe. These exceptional men and women have inspired many to not be deterred by challenges, to soldier on towards new landmarks, and give Indians the relentless zeal to work towards their goals.

From across the world, this year too, many inspirational stories of the Indian Diaspora are pouring in.

If you too have reached a milestone that you want to tell the world about or be recognized for, write in to us. This award will truly help catapult your many successes in front of your peers and those that are truly looking for inspirational stories that have borne the brunt of drawbacks, difficult circumstances and upheavals.

Entries for NRI of the Year, India's most distinctive global awards, are closing soon.

Register now on http://www.nrioftheyear.com

About NRI of the Year :

Times Now ICICI Bank NRI of the Year awards powered by Global Indian International School (GIIS) is India's most distinctive awards recognizing the outstanding achievements of the Indian Diaspora globally. With their grit and perseverance, Non Resident Indians (NRIs) have achieved tremendous success in various fields in the countries they have chosen to adopt as their homes. Many NRIs are accomplished politicians, scientists, sportsmen, businessmen, professionals and academicians in various countries and Times Now ICICI Bank 'NRI of the Year' awards recognize the success of these achievers.