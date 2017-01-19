

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Ahold Delhaize (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) reported consolidated net sales of 15.1 billion euros for the fourth quarter of 2016, an increase of 54.5% from last year, corresponding to pro forma net sales of 15.5 billion euros. Net sales were up 2.8% on a pro forma basis, at constant exchange rates and adjusted for week 53 in 2015.



For the full year 2016, pro forma net sales reached 62.3 billion euros, up 3.4% at constant exchange rates and adjusted for week 53 in 2015. Ahold Delhaize's 2016 financial year consists of 52 weeks and ended on January 1, 2017. The company's 2015 financial year consisted of 53 weeks and ended on January 3, 2016.



For 2016, Ahold Delhaize confirmed its guidance for: pro forma underlying operating margin for the group to be broadly in line with performance in the first three quarters and to be slightly ahead of 2015's underlying operating margin; and free cash flow (including the Delhaize Group for a full year) to be around 1.3 billion euros.



