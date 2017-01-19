Scandic to Open new Hotel at Helsinki airport - Will be the Closest Freestanding Hotel for air Travelers

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Scandic Hotels, the largest hotel company in the Nordic region, has signed a long-term rental agreement with LAK Real Estate Oyj, a subsidiary of Finavia, to establish and operate a new hotel at Helsinki airport. Work to complete the Scandic Helsinki Airport hotel will start in January 2017,with the opening scheduled for the first half of 2018. The hotel will have 148 rooms.

Scandic already operates nine hotels in the Helsinki region and with the new Scandic Helsinki Airport, its position will be strengthened further.

Helsinki airport is growing rapidly. Over the past few years, it has become an important hub for flights to Asia and the need for accommodations close to the airport is substantial. The new Scandic Helsinki Airport will be located across from the airport almost 100 meters from terminal 2. The property is owned by LAK and currently houses offices. Several floors of the building are now undergoing extensive renovations to transform it into a modern, comfortable hotel comprising five conference rooms, a bar and restaurant, a gym with a sauna as well as 148 rooms.

- Scandic Helsinki Airport will be our eighth airport hotel in the Nordics. Through this agreement, we are increasing our position as the Nordic region's largest hotel company and at the same time strengthening our presence in one of our most strategic and important regions, Helsinki, says Frank Fiskers, President and CEO of Scandic Hotels Group.

- With its unique location just a stone's throw from the terminal building, Scandic Helsinki Airport will be the closest freestanding hotel for air travelers arriving at Helsinki airport. It will be a valuable addition to our hotel portfolio, says Aki Käyhkö, Head of Scandic Hotels in Finland.

Scandic has worked closely with the property owner, LAK, for several years. Both companies will finance the renovation, which is expected to take one year. The hotel opening is planned for the first half of 2018.

About Scandic

Scandic is the largest hotel company in the Nordic region with 14,400 team members and a network of close to 230 hotels with about 44,000 hotel rooms in operation and under development. Scandic Friends is the biggest loyalty program in the Nordic hotel sector with 1.8 million members. Corporate responsibility has always been a part of Scandic's DNA and Scandic has beennamed Best Hotel Brand in the Nordic countries (BDRC). Since December 2, 2015, Scandic has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.scandichotelsgroup.com

