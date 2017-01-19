Chinese Cross Border Shoppers Causes Massive Out-of-stock in Germany

SHANGHAI, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Opening of official retail channel in China helps to cool down massive product demand from Chinese cross-border shoppers in Germany. Chinese Cross Boarder Shoppers causes massive out-of-stock in Germany.

The power of Chinese overseas retail shoppers has again caught the attention of international media. This time several German media channels have covered the story "First milk powder, now shampoo - Chinese consumers, again, go crazy for our products" - now Chinese cross border specialists have discovered the German anti-hair loss caffeine shampoo brand "Alpecin".

One of Germany's biggest newspapers F.A.Z. reports that the massive interest of Chinese importers, especially for the well-known anti-hair loss product "Alpecin" has led to a situation where major German retailers had to surrender to a vast demand and eventually to overall out of stock situations.

Dr. Wolff and the retailers are considering to limit sales quantities for Alpecin in Germany to avoid further out-of-stock situations on the shelf.

Price rally and out-of-stocks in China are not be expected.

While Chinese consumers are searching for new ways and channels to purchase Alpecin products from abroad, not knowing if the products are real or fake. There is a safer and quicker way to purchase the Caffeine Shampoo Brand. The company has already set up in China in April 2016.

Alpecin launched the 3 best selling products in over 2.000 Watsons stores in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou etc., and the brand has also initiated online distribution via the online platform Tmall. The brand pledges to its Chinese customers that all its products, whether sold in Germany or China, preserve the same quality standard.

"We are very happy about the trust of the Chinese customers in our products. We know that this trust is mainly based on the ideal of quality "Made in Germany" says CEO of Dr. Wolff Mr. Eduard Doerrenberg. Knowing that this massive demand for infant formular in Germany led to a massive price increase in Asia "we are not willing to repeat that price ralley. We have a regional stable pricing strategy and will not take advantage out of the current situation."

Alpecin, a product developed by the scientific research team of the German company Dr. Wolff in the year 1930 is a product that prevents hereditary hair loss. According to studies, 80% of men that suffer from hair loss are prone to that problem due to genetic reasons. Alpecin's main ingredient that battles this kind of hereditary hair loss is "caffeine". It penetrates the hair root and promotes longer hair growth phases and therefore prevents hair from falling out early.

Dr Wolff Group

Now led by the fourth generation of its founding family and with well-established brands including Alpecin and Linola as well as Plantur, Biorepair and Vagisan, the Bielefeld-based Dr. Wolff Group and its 600 employees continues its global growth. Since its founding, the company has maintained a strong emphasis on research and scientifically demonstrable benefits of its products for solving problems such as hair loss or skin disorders. In 2016, the group recorded the most successful year in its 111-year history. With newly opened markets in Europe and Asia, and new skin products, the company achieved sales of provisional 290 million euros, reporting a new record result. Dr. Wolff is active in more than 40 countries. More information can be found online at: http://www.drwolffgroup.com/de/.

press contact Dr Wolff group

Marcel Klöpping

Tel.: +49(0)-521-8808-226

mail: pr@dr-kurt-wolff.de