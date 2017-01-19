Coinsilium Group Limited - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

19 January 2017

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Malcolm Stephen David Palle as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Mr Palle is a founder shareholder in the Company and prior to its admission to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market was the Company's Commercial Director.

Mr Palle is a multi-disciplined entrepreneur with 25 years of start-up experience with a background in the Mobile Communications and Travel Industries. He is also an experienced investor with a focus on the mining exploration and technology sectors and is co-founder and Managing Director of well-established Investor Communications brand MiningMaven.

Malcolm Palle owns 3,777,921 ordinary shares in the Company representing 5.29% of the issued share capital, of which, 650,000 ordinary shares are held for the benefit of a number of individual third parties (none of which constitute a related party of the Company as defined by the NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers).

Current Directorships and Partnerships Past Directorships and Partnerships over the last 5 years Catalyst Information Services Ltd Coinsilium Limited Coinsilium Group Limited Catalyst Strategies Limited

In 1993 Malcolm Palle entered into an individual voluntary arrangement (IVA) which completed in 1998. Mr Palle has since been authorised by the FCA to carry out controlled functions.

There is no further information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Paragraph 21, Appendix 1 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers.

Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented:

"We are pleased to welcome Malcolm back as a director of the Company. Malcolm was instrumental in successfully assisting with the set-up of the Company and we look forward to his contribution to the board. Malcolm is an 'early adopter' with a successful track record in identifying opportunities within emerging technologies. We are confident that Malcolm's commercial experience and vision will serve Coinsilium well as we seek to capitalise on our early mover advantage in the fast growing Blockchain sector."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

Eddy Travia + 44 (0) 207 099 0740

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited

Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl+44 (0) 20 7220 9795

Broker

SI Capital Limited

Nick Emerson / Andy Thacker +44 (0) 1483 413 500