ACACIA MINING PLC - Q4 Production Results

19 January 2017

Fourth Quarter Production Report for the three months ended 31 December 2016

Based on IFRS and expressed in US Dollars (US$)

Acacia Mining plc ("ACA') reports fourth quarter production results

"We are pleased to report strong fourth quarter production of 212,954 ounces, which resulted in record full year production of 829,705 ounces, almost 100,000 ounces ahead of 2015 and above already increased guidance", said Brad Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Acacia. "2016 was the fourth consecutive year of production growth at Acacia, which was driven by a record production year at North Mara and the highest production year at Bulyanhulu since 2006. The strong operational performance during the quarter led to a further build-up in cash of US$16 million, representing an increase of US$114 million in net cash during 2016. We are also pleased to confirm we will extend mining at Buzwagi by six months, and it will now continue until the end of 2017 before at least a further two years of processing stockpiles. As a result we look forward to another strong year and will provide guidance for the year with our preliminary results on 14 February."

Highlights

Q4 2016 gold production of 212,954 ounces and gold sales of 209,292 ounces

Preliminary Q4 2016 AISC 1 of US$952 per ounce sold, after a US$47 per ounce credit in respect of share based payments, 5% lower than Q4 2015

of per ounce sold, after a per ounce credit in respect of share based payments, 5% lower than Q4 2015 Full year 2016 gold production of 829,705 ounces, 13% above 2015, and ahead of revised full year guidance of up to 5% above original guidance of 750,000-780,000 ounces

Full year sales of 816,743 ounces, 13% above 2015

Preliminary full year 2016 AISC 1 of US$958 per ounce sold, 14% lower than 2015 and towards the bottom of the full year guidance range of US$950-980 per ounce

of per ounce sold, 14% lower than 2015 and towards the bottom of the full year guidance range of per ounce Cash balance increased by US$16 million to US$318 million , post negative indirect tax movements of US$19 million and US$15 million for share based incentive costs during the quarter

to , post negative indirect tax movements of and for share based incentive costs during the quarter Net cash 1 position increased to US$219 million , an increase of US$114 million during 2016

position increased to , an increase of during 2016 Six month extension of mining at Buzwagi until the end of 2017, which will lead to an increase in production compared to 2016 at the operation.

Key Statistics Three months ended

31 December Year ended

31 December (Unaudited) 2016 2015 2016 2015 Tonnes mined (thousands of tonnes) 9,644 10,128 38,491 41,390 Ore tonnes mined (thousands of tonnes) 2,584 2,822 9,419 10,311 Ore tonnes processed (thousands of tonnes) 2,567 2,413 9,818 9,268 Process recovery rate (percent)* 88.9% 87.5% 88.5% 87.4% Head grade (grams per tonne)* 2.9 3.0 3.0 2.8 Gold production (ounces) 212,954 200,723 829,705 731,912 Gold sold (ounces) 209,292 198,617 816,743 721,203 Copper production (thousands of pounds) 4,255 4,496 16,239 14,981 Cash cost (US$/ounce)1 679 728 640 772 AISC (US$/ounce)1 952 1,004 958 1,112 Net average realised gold price (US$/ounce)1 1,211 1,107 1,240 1,154 Capital expenditure (US$'000) 2 57,826 42,931 195,898 183,617

1 These are non-IFRS measures. Refer to page 7 for definitions

2 Excludes non-cash capital adjustments (reclamation asset adjustments), includes finance lease purchases and land purchases treated as long term prepayments

*Reported process recovery rates and head grade for the Group includes the impact of tailings retreatment at Bulyanhulu

Operating update for the three months ended 31 December 2016

Gold production for the quarter amounted to 212,954 ounces, a 6% increase on the corresponding quarter of 2015 and a 4% increase on Q3 2016. The increase in production was predominantly driven by higher grades and recoveries at North Mara and increased run-of-mine processing at Bulyanhulu.

Gold ounces sold for the quarter of 209,292 ounces was 5% higher than Q4 2015. Gold ounces sold were 2% lower than gold produced as a result of logistical delays related to Bulyanhulu concentrate shipments.

North Mara gold production of 91,183 ounces was 18% higher than the prior year period as head grade increased by 16% compared to Q4 2015 due to the higher grade contribution from the Gokona underground mine as well as an increase in the open pit mine grade at Nyabirama combined with a resultant 3% higher recovery.

At Bulyanhulu, total production amounted to 79,859 ounces, 2% above Q4 2015. Production from run-of-mine processing of 70,808 ounces was 6% ahead of Q4 2015 as head grade increased by 5% due to an improvement in underground mined grades, in combination with a 3% increase in recovery. The increase in run-of-mine production was partly offset by a 20% (2,298 ounces) decrease in production attributable to reprocessed tailings due to lower head grade and resultant lower recovery, partly offset by higher throughput.

Gold production at Buzwagi of 41,912 ounces was 7% lower than in Q4 2015, driven by a 14% lower head grade as a result of ore tonnes being sourced predominantly from the lower grade splay areas due to a change in mine sequencing, partly offset by higher throughput as a result of improved plant performance.

Total tonnes mined for the quarter were 9.6 million compared to 10.1 million in Q4 2015 primarily due to lower waste tonnes mined at Buzwagi. Ore tonnes mined of 2.6 million were 8% lower than Q4 2015 mainly due to lower ore tonnes from the Nyabirama open pit at North Mara as mining focused on waste stripping of the next stage of the pit, partly offset by higher ore tonnes mined at Buzwagi as mentioned above. Tonnes processed in the fourth quarter of 2.6 million tonnes were 6% higher than the prior year due to improved throughput at Buzwagi as a result of good mill performance and improved throughput for reprocessed tailings at Bulyanhulu.

The average grade processed for the quarter was 2.9 grams per tonne which was 3% lower than the prior year period mainly due to a lower head grade at Buzwagi, partly offset by higher head grades at North Mara and Bulyanhulu.

Copper production for the quarter was 4.3 million pounds, 5% lower than the prior year period, mainly driven by lower copper grades at Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi combined with lower copper recoveries at Bulyanhulu.

The cash balance as at 31 December 2016 amounted to approximately US$318 million, increasing by US$16 million during the quarter. The outstanding balance of the debt facility was US$99 million at year end.

Mine Site Review

Bulyanhulu

Key Statistics



Three months ended

31 December Year ended

31 December (Unaudited) 2016 2015 2016 2015 Key operational information: Ounces produced oz 79,859 78,223 289,432 273,552 Ounces sold oz 74,803 79,233 279,286 265,341 Cash cost per ounce sold1 US$/oz 784 653 722 797 AISC per ounce sold1 US$/oz 1,061 999 1,058 1,253 Copper production Klbs 1,707 1,774 6,391 6,308 Copper sold Klbs 1,309 1,559 5,570 5,424 Capital expenditure2 US$'000 20,017 21,982 84,575 101,292 Run-of-mine: Underground ore tonnes hoisted Kt 244 292 909 993 Ore milled Kt 263 268 933 983 Head grade g/t 9.1 8.7 9.3 8.6 Mill recovery % 91.8% 88.8% 91.4% 88.5% Ounces produced oz 70,808 66,874 254,552 240,044 Reprocessed tailings: Ore milled Kt 451 380 1,650 1,368 Head grade g/t 1.3 1.6 1.4 1.3 Mill recovery % 47.2% 56.6% 45.8% 56.6% Ounces produced oz 9,051 11,349 34,880 33,508

1 These are non-IFRS measures. Refer to page 7 for definitions

2 Excludes non-cash capital adjustments (reclamation asset adjustments), includes finance lease purchases and land purchases treated as long term prepayments

Gold production at Bulyanhulu for the quarter was 79,859 ounces, 2% higher than the prior year period. This was driven by a 5% increase in run-of-mine processing head grade and a 3% increase in recoveries. The increase in production attributable to run-of-mine processing was partly offset by a decrease in production attributable to reprocessed tailings of 20% due to a 19% lower head grade and resultant 17% lower recovery rate, partly offset by higher throughput.

Gold sold for the quarter was 74,803 ounces, 6% lower than the prior year quarter and 6% lower than production as a result of logistical delays in relation to year-end concentrate shipments.

For the full year, gold production of 289,432 ounces was 6% above 2015, mainly driven by an 8% increase in run-of-mine head grade as underground mining grades improved, and a 3% increase in recovery, partly offset by 5% lower throughput due to the plant shutdown in Q3 2016. This was in combination with a 4% increase in production from reprocessed tailings as a result of increased throughput combined with an 8% increase in grade recovered.

Copper production for the quarter of 1.7 million pounds was 4% lower than 2015 due to lower copper grades and recovery rates. On a full year basis, total copper production of 6.4 million pounds was in line with the prior year.

Buzwagi

Key statistics

Three months ended

31 December Year ended

31 December (Unaudited) 2016 2015 2016 2015 Key operational information: Ounces produced oz 41,912 45,196 161,830 171,172 Ounces sold oz 41,514 41,879 161,202 166,957 Cash cost per ounce sold1 US$/oz 1,035 1,101 1,031 1,046 AISC per ounce sold1 US$/oz 1,056 1,236 1,095 1,187 Copper production Klbs 2,547 2,721 9,847 8,672 Copper sold Klbs 2,075 2,160 9,175 7,894 Capital expenditure2 US$'000 264 2,741 3,582 12,335 Mining information: Tonnes mined Kt 5,090 5,573 21,585 24,989 Ore tonnes mined Kt 1,509 1,432 5,317 5,658 Processing information: Ore milled Kt 1,159 1,060 4,404 4,085 Head grade g/t 1.2 1.4 1.2 1.4 Mill recovery % 94.5% 94.8% 94.5% 94.1%

1 These are non-IFRS measures. Refer to page 7 for definitions

2 Excludes non-cash capital adjustments (reclamation asset adjustments), includes finance lease purchases and land purchases treated as long term prepayments

Gold production for the quarter at Buzwagi of 41,912 ounces was 7% below Q4 2015, driven by a 14% lower head grade as a result of lower mined grades due to a change in pit sequencing in order to enhance operational efficiencies in 2017, partly offset by higher throughput as a result of improved plant performance. Gold sold for the quarter amounted to 41,514 ounces, in line with the prior year and in line with production.

Gold production for the full year of 161,830 ounces was 5% lower than in 2015 due to a 14% decrease in grade as a result of mining the cut back with ore primarily sourced from lower grade splay material. This was partly offset by an 8% increase in throughput due to improved mill availability and improved milling rates.

Copper production of 2.6 million pounds for the quarter was 6% lower than in Q4 2015 driven by the lower copper grades.

As previously disclosed, during 2016 we assessed the potential to extend mining of the open pit at Buzwagi and as a result now expect this to continue until the end of 2017, followed by at least two years of processing stockpiles. We will provide more details with our preliminary results in February as part of our annual guidance update, but as a result of this extension and focus on the higher grade main zone within the pit we expect 2017 production at the mine to be in excess of 2016 levels.

North Mara

Key statistics

Three months ended 31 December Year ended 31 December (Unaudited) 2016 2015 2016 2015 Key operational information: Ounces produced oz 91,183 77,304 378,443 287,188 Ounces sold oz 92,975 77,505 376,255 288,905 Cash cost per ounce sold1 US$/oz 436 604 410 590 AISC per ounce sold1 US$/oz 850 932 733 915 Capital expenditure2 US$('000) 37,144 17,756 106,326 69,016 Open pit: Tonnes mined Kt 4,182 4,133 15,556 15,110 Ore tonnes mined Kt 702 967 2,752 3,361 Mine grade g/t 2.1 1.9 1.9 2.4 Underground: Ore tonnes trammed Kt 127 130 440 298 Mine grade g/t 11.0 8.7 15.6 7.1 Processing information: Ore milled Kt 693 705 2,830 2,833 Head grade g/t 4.4 3.8 4.5 3.6 Mill recovery % 92.1% 89.5% 92.0% 88.2%

1 These are non-IFRS measures. Refer to page 7 for definitions

2 Excludes non-cash capital adjustments (reclamation asset adjustments), includes finance lease purchases and land purchases treated as long term prepayments

Gold production for the quarter at North Mara of 91,183 ounces was 18% higher than in Q4 2015, as head grade increased by 16% compared to Q4 2015 due to the contribution from the high grade Gokona underground mine as well as an increase in the open pit mine grade at Nyabirama, combined with a resultant 3% higher recovery. Gold ounces sold for the quarter of 92,975 ounces were 2% above production due to the sale of gold ounces on hand at the end of September.

Gold production for the full year of 378,443 ounces was 32% higher than in 2015, and a record for the mine. This was as a result of 25% higher head grade driven by the higher contribution from the Gokona underground mine and a 4% improvement in recoveries. Gold ounces sold for the full year of 376,255 ounces were 30% higher than the prior year and broadly in line with production.

Non-IFRS Measures

Acacia has identified certain measures in this report that are not measures defined under IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures disclosed by management are provided as additional information to investors in order to provide them with an alternative method for assessing Acacia's financial condition and operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, IFRS, and may be different from or inconsistent with non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies. These measures are explained further below.

Net average realised gold price per ounce sold is a non-IFRS financial measure which excludes from gold revenue:

- Unrealised gains and losses on non-hedge derivative contracts; and

- Export duties

It also includes realised gains and losses on gold hedge contracts reported as part of cost of sales.

Cash cost per ounce sold is a non-IFRS financial measure. Cash costs include all costs absorbed into inventory, as well as royalties, and production taxes, and exclude capitalised production stripping costs, inventory purchase accounting adjustments, unrealised gains/losses from non-hedge currency and commodity contracts, depreciation and amortisation and corporate social responsibility charges. Cash cost is calculated net of co-product revenue.

The presentation of these statistics in this manner allows Acacia to monitor and manage those factors that impact production costs on a monthly basis. Cash cost per ounce sold is calculated by dividing the aggregate of these costs by gold ounces sold. Cash costs and cash cost per ounce sold are calculated on a consistent basis for the periods presented.

All-in sustaining cost (AISC) is a non-IFRS financial measure. The measure is in accordance with the World Gold Council's guidance issued in June 2013. It is calculated by taking cash cost per ounce sold and adding corporate administration costs, reclamation and remediation costs for operating mines, corporate social responsibility expenses, mine exploration and study costs, capitalised stripping and underground development costs and sustaining capital expenditure. This is then divided by the total ounces sold. AISC is intended to provide additional information on the total sustaining cost for each ounce sold, taking into account expenditure incurred in addition to direct mining costs, depreciation and selling costs.

Net cash is a non-IFRS measure. It is calculated by deducting total borrowings from cash and cash equivalents.

Mining statistical information

The following describes certain line items used in the Acacia Group's discussion of key performance indicators: