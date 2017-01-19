sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Bank of America Corporation - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, January 18

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
(a)NameBrian Moynihan
2.Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusChairman and Chief Executive Officer
(b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)NameBank of America Corporation
(b)LEI9DJT3UXIJIZJI4WXO774
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument2016 Cash Settled Restricted Stock Units (CRSUs) (derivative security linked to the issuer's common stock)
Identification codeN/A (No ISIN Code)
(b)Nature of the transactionCash payment on a vesting of 2016 CRSUs
(c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
USD 23.0128,770
(d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
(e)Date of the transaction2017-01-15
(f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

