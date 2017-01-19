POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Agreement to Issue of Equity

PowerHouse Energy Group plc

("PowerHouse" or the "Company")

Agreement to Issue of Equity

PowerHouse is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to raise gross proceeds of £250,000 via a placing of 35,714,285 ordinary shares of 0.5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 0.7p per share ("Placing"). The new Ordinary Shares will be placed with Yady Worldwide S.A..

The Company will announce the completion of the Placing and the date of Admission for the new Ordinary Shares in due course.

Keith Allaun, Executive Chairman of PowerHouse said: "We welcome Yady Worldwide as a significant investor in PowerHouse. Yady Worldwide's commitment to the burgeoning Hydrogen Economy, as well as waste-to-energy sector, is underscored by its investments in both Waste2tricity plc and AFC Energy PLC. We look forward to having them on board to assist with our commercial roll-out and growth."

About PowerHouse

PowerHouse is the holding company of the G3-UHt System Ultra High Gasification waste to energy systems.

The Company is focussed on technologies to enable energy recovery from municipal waste streams that would otherwise be directed to landfills and incinerators; or from renewable and alternative fuels such as biomass, tyres, and plastics to create syngas for power generation, high-quality hydrogen, or potentially reformed into liquid fuels for transportation. These waste to energy systemsaim to provide the "best solution" to the on-site energy market.

PowerHouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market. The Company is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

