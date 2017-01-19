TECHNOPOLIS PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE January 19, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.



Publication of Technopolis Financial Statements 2016



The Technopolis Plc financial statements for year 2016 will be published on Friday, February 3, 2017 at approximately 9:00 a.m. Finnish time (EET).



The webcast briefing in English for investors, analysts and media will be held at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time. The link to the webcast is www.technopolis.fi/webcast



Questions can be asked via Twitter or by joining a telephone conference arranged in conjunction with the webcast.



On Twitter, please address your questions to @KeithSilverang with hashtag TPQ4.



If you wish to participate in the telephone conference with a question, please call one of the following numbers 5?10 minutes before the start of the webcast:



Finland +358 (0) 9 7479 0361 The Netherlands +31 (0) 20 721 9251 The UK +44 (0) 330 336 9105 Sweden +46 (0) 8 5033 6574 The US +1 719 457 1036



If your local number is not available, call any of the numbers listed above.



The participant code is "Technopolis" and confirmation code is "2821727".



The webcast will be recorded and later available for viewing on the Technopolis website.



Technopolis Plc



Kim Höijer Group Treasury Officer Tel. +358 50 5065 666 kim.hoijer@technopolis.fi



Technopolis provides the best addresses for success in six countries in the Nordic-Baltic region. The company develops, owns and operates a chain of 20 smart business parks that combine services with flexible and modern office space. The company's core value is to continuously exceed customer expectations by providing outstanding solutions to 1,700 companies and their 50,000 employees in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Russia and Lithuania. The Technopolis Plc share (TPS1V) is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.