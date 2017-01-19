

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Safran (SAF.PA, 0IU8.L, SAFRF.PK), and Zodiac Aerospace announced they have entered into exclusive negotiations for an acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace by Safran. Safran would launch a tender offer on Zodiac Aerospace's shares at 29.47 euros per share. The tender offer would be subject to an acceptance threshold of 50% of the share capital of Zodiac Aerospace. Subject to the tender offer being successful, Safran and Zodiac Aerospace would merge based on an exchange ratio of 97 Safran shares (ex-special dividend) for 200 Zodiac Aerospace shares (or 0.485 Safran share per Zodiac Aerospace share). Safran would distribute a special dividend of 5.5 euros per share, for a total amount of approximately 2.3 billion euros to its shareholders.



Safran's Board would comprise 20 members, including representatives of Zodiac Aerospace's reference shareholders. Ross McInnes would be Chairman of the Board. Philippe Petitcolin would be CEO and Olivier Zarrouati, Chairman of Zodiac Aerospace's Management Board, would become deputy CEO. Bernard Delpit would be CFO.



Safran has identified 200 million euros p. a. of cost synergies, of which 50% should be achieved in year one and 90% in year two, enabling the transaction to meet Safran's RoCE goal in three years. The transaction would be expected to have a double-digit accretive effect on earnings per share as of the first full fiscal year of consolidation.



On a pro forma basis, the combined group would have around 92,000 employees, approximately 21.2 billion euros in adjusted revenues and approximately 2.7 billion euros in adjusted recurring operating income. The completion of the tender offer is expected by the end of the fourth quarter 2017 and completion of the merger is expected early 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX