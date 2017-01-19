RoodMicrotec N.V.: RoodMicrotec Signs Supply Chain Management Framework Agreement with Leading Test Equipment Manufacturer Rohde & Schwarz for Early 2017 Start

Zwolle - January 19th 2017

RoodMicrotec, the Dutch supplier of semiconductors and advanced microchips, has signed a Framework Agreement with Germany's Rohde & Schwarz electronics group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of test & measurement equipment and broadcasting equipment, for future ASICs supply chain management (SCM) and turnkey services.

ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuits) are chips that are fully customised to handle one specific application for individual customers. RoodMicrotec's first project for Rohde & Schwarz is currently being defined and is expected to start in early 2017.

Reinhard Pusch, COO for RoodMicrotec said: "This agreement with an industry leader like Rohde & Schwarz is an endorsement of RoodMicrotec's expertise in its core business of SCM services and turnkey solutions, and will enable us to further grow our activities in the market. We also expect more SCM projects to follow from the future expansion of our relationship with Rohde & Schwarz."

The framework agreement between the two firms sets the stage for a stable long-term partnership with RoodMicrotec as a supplier of ASIC turnkey solutions. RoodMicrotec already runs the assembly and testing business for Rohde & Schwarz originally held by Telefunken.

Dr. Gerhard Kahmen, Vice President of the Center of Competence for Mixed Signal Integration at Rohde & Schwarz commented: "Our positive experiences with RoodMicrotec so far and their recognised experience in the fields of ASIC supply chain management, turnkey solutions, qualification services and semiconductor testing make them a very interesting supplier for us in this field."

About Rohde & Schwarz

The Rohde & Schwarz electronics group offers innovative solutions in all fields of wireless communications as well as in IT security. Founded more than 80 years ago, the independent company has an extensive sales and service network with subsidiaries and representatives in more than 70 countries. On June 30, 2016, Rohde & Schwarz had approximately 10,000 employees. The group achieved a net revenue of approximately EUR 1.92 billion in the 2015/2016 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and also has strong regional hubs in Asia and the USA.

About RoodMicrotec

With more than 45 years' experience as an independent value-added service provider in the area of micro and optoelectronics, RoodMicrotec offers Fabless Companies, OEMs and other companies a one-stop shop proposition. With its powerful solutions RoodMicrotec has built up a strong position in Europe.

Our services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability/space, automotive, telecommunications, medical, industrial and electronics sectors.

Certified by RoodMicrotec concerns inter alia certification of products to the stringent ISO/TS 16949 standard that applies to suppliers to the automotive industry. The company also has an accredited laboratory for test activities and qualification to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard.

Its value-added services include (eXtended) supply chain management and total manufacturing solutions with partners, failure & technology analysis, qualification & burn-in, test & product engineering, production test (including device programming and end-of-line service), ESD/ESDFOS assessment & training and quality & reliability consulting.

RoodMicrotec has branches in Germany (Dresden, Nördlingen, Stuttgart), United Kingdom (Bath) and the Netherlands (Zwolle).

