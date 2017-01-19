Tele2 AB: Fourth Quarter 2016 Result Presentation

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tele2 AB will announce its financial results for Q4 2016 at 07:00 am CET (06:00 am GMT/01:00 am EST) on Thursday, January 26, 2017.

Tele2 will host a presentation with the possibility to join through a conference call, for the global financial community at 10:00 am CET (09:00 am GMT/04:00 am EST) on Thursday, January 26, 2017. The presentation will be held in English and also made available as a webcast on Tele2's website: www.tele2.com

Dial-in information:

To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in a few minutes before the start of the conference call to register your attendance. Ask for the Tele2 Q4 Interim Report 2016.

Dial-in numbers:

Sweden: +46(0)8 5033 6539

United Kingdom: +44(0)20 3427 1901

USA: +1646 254 3363

For more information, please contact:

Angelica Gustafsson,

Press Inquiries, Tele2 AB,

Phone: +46704 26 41 42

Kristoffer Carleskär,

IR Inquiries, Tele2 AB,

Phone: +46 704 26 45 19

TELE2 IS ONE OF EUROPE'S FASTEST GROWING TELECOM OPERATORS, ALWAYS PROVIDING CUSTOMERS WITH WHAT THEY NEED FOR LESS. We have 17 million customers in 9 countries. Tele2 offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services, content services and global IoT solutions. Ever since Jan Stenbeck founded the company in 1993, it has been a tough challenger to the former government monopolies and other established providers. Tele2 has been listed on the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm since 1996. In 2015, Tele2 had net sales of SEK 27 billion and reported an operating profit (EBITDA) of SEK 5.8 billion. For definitions of measures, please see the last page of the Annual report 2015.

