Changes in Caverion's Group Management Board: Erkki Huusko Appointed as Head of Division Industrial Solutions

Erkki Huusko (born 1957, B. Eng., eMBA) has been appointed as Head of Division Industrial Solutions and a member of the Group Management Board of Caverion Corporation as of January 19,2017. He will report to Ari Lehtoranta, President and CEO of Caverion Group.

Erkki Huusko has previously worked as Chief Operative Officer in the Division Industrial Solutions, meanwhile Juhani Pitkäkoski has had total responsibility of the division. Pitkäkoski will continue to work in the division during upcoming months, and support the completion of ongoing projects.

"Juhani Pitkäkoski has played a key role in the company, both in Caverion and its predecessors. He has helped Industrial Solutions to grow during the past years. We have agreed together, that instead of growth we will now concentrate on profitability, and the responsibility of the division will be transferred to Erkki Huusko, COO of the division," says Ari Lehtoranta, President and CEO of Caverion.

The CV and photo of Erkki Huusko are available on Caverion's website at http://www.caverion.com/investors/corporate-governance/management-board.

