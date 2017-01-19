Highly Accomplished Investment Banker and Entrepreneur Fatine Layt to Head LionTree Paris

LionTree LLC ("the Firm"), a global investment and merchant banking firm focused on media, technology and telecommunications, today announced that the Firm is building on its established operations in New York, San Francisco and London with the opening of a Paris office. Fatine Layt, a well-recognized and accomplished banking executive and entrepreneur, has joined LionTree to lead the new office and grow the Firm's differentiated offerings in the region.

The expansion of LionTree's international presence will enhance the Firm's ability to identify and execute on the best opportunities for clients in an increasingly global market. LionTree's Paris office will provide France-based clients with direct access to the Firm's industry expertise, entrepreneurial approach and global connectivity to deliver value-additive solutions both in and outside the region. LionTree's Paris office will also add in-market insights and expertise to the Firm's global platform, to help clients outside the region take advantage of opportunities in France and throughout the EU.

"As technology continues to transform industries, and consumer bases grow worldwide, it has become essential to view opportunities through a global lens and deliver cross-border solutions, through one team that bridges markets and continents. We built LionTree to create distinct value for our clients through insight, agility, connectivity, trust and execution, and we've expanded our capabilities and international platform first with the opening of our London office and now Paris to continue to deliver on that promise," said Aryeh B. Bourkoff, Founder and CEO of LionTree. "France has emerged as a home to vibrant digital and technology companies and innovation. We look forward to supporting the country's growing activity and to working closely with its talented entrepreneurs as they reshape the EU's tech landscape."

"The EU represents a dynamic and attractive marketplace across both traditional and emerging TMT sectors," said Jake Donavan, President of LionTree Europe. "Paris, in particular, has become a new frontier for media and technology in sectors such as financial technology, mobile apps, media, mobile gaming and sports. LionTree has generated strong momentum in the EU, advising on a growing number of significant international and cross-border transactions. I am thrilled to work closely with Fatine and to benefit from her range and depth of experience as we partner with both new and existing French clients to build on our growth in the region."

Ms. Layt added, "LionTree has become a referent bank for transformative media, technology and consumer transactions. In just a few years, the Firm's brand has come to symbolize creativity and expertise in media and technology, led by a world-class team that cares deeply about their clients and finding the best ways to help them chart new ground. I am excited for the chance to offer LionTree expertise to French clients while introducing LionTree's global network to the incredible opportunities presented here in France and the EU."

"By working seamlessly across all offices, we will provide the full resources and insights of our global platform to clients around the world. We're looking forward to the addition of Fatine's leadership and expertise, as we continue to help clients capitalize on changes in media, technology and telecommunications worldwide," added Ehren Stenzler, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of LionTree.

Ms. Layt joins LionTree with over 16 years of investment banking experience serving a range of sectors and clients, including as former Chairman and Managing Partner of French investment bank Oddo Corporate Finance and Partner of Oddo Cie. She began her career in private equity, where she spent more than a decade in various top management positions, including: Board member of Glenat and Actes Sud; CFO of media private equity fund Oros; CEO of Sygma Presse; and CEO of CEPP, a leading Business-to-Business publishing group. She currently serves on the boards of several major French companies, including Groupe Fromageries Bel; the Renault Foundation and Renault's investment fund, Mobiliz; the "Great Loan," a government-sponsored initiative to encourage investments in state-owned entities, venture capital and technology; and the France-Afrique Foundation, a government entity that aims to foster financial and political relationships between France and Africa. She is also a Knight of the French Legion of Honour, France's premier award.

Since the Firm's founding in June 2012, LionTree has advised on over 60 transactions at a combined value of over $300 billion, ranging from large to small and in both traditional and emerging areas of the TMT and consumer sectors. The Firm applies a global perspective to its transactions, with nearly 40% of the Firm's pipeline representing transactions outside of the U.S. Notable engagements include Liberty Global on its acquisition of Virgin Media, Verizon on its acquisition of AOL, Suddenlink on its sale to Altice, Charter Communications on its acquisition of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks, Liberty Global on its merger of Ziggo with Vodafone Netherlands, Starz on its sale to Lionsgate, BC Partners on its acquisition of CenturyLink's data centers and colocation business, and BuzzFeed on NBCUniversal's strategic investment.

About LionTree

LionTree is a differentiated global investment and merchant banking firm focused on media, technology and telecommunications. Founded in 2012 by CEO Aryeh B. Bourkoff, LionTree works across offices in New York, San Francisco, London and Paris to serve clients on transactions across the globe. The Firm leverages its unique insight and relationships across its integrated Client Advocacy, Merchant Banking, Institutional Investor Membership (IIM) and LT Growth focus areas to connect clients with the tailored ideas, actionable opportunities and resources that drive results. Since its formation, the Firm has advised on over $300 billion of transactions that have shaped the industry.

