Tobii Adds HR Director to Group Management

Cecilia Eriksson, Global HR Director, has joined the Tobii Group's executive management team. HR is a central and strategic function for Tobii, which aims to continue strengthening its organization and its position as an attractive and top-ranked workplace internationally, in addition to being one of Sweden's most attractive workplaces.

"As our organization has grown, HR has taken on an increasingly important role. We devote considerable resources to ensuring that every area of the business attracts the right employees, organizing our work in an optimal way, creating value through our culture and values, and developing world-class employees and managers. It is therefore a natural step to include Cecilia in Tobii's Group Management," said Henrik Eskilsson, CEO of Tobii.

Cecilia Eriksson has worked at Tobii since 2011 and served as Global HR Director since 2015. She previously worked as a management consultant at PwC and has held numerous roles in the recruiting and staffing industry.

This change to Group Management will take effect immediately.

