Telematics and Boom in Autonomous, Connected and Electric Vehicles to Shape Cockpit and Cabin Strategies

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- One in every four passenger vehicles sold by 2025 is poised to feature digital instrument clusters, dedicated passenger infotainment systems, and integrated biometrics with bought-in device functionality. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are grappling to design components that are in line with fast-changing technology trends and customer expectations.

"The luxury segment car of the future will have Augmented Reality HUD, OLED Display's, interactive cabin doors and windows, advanced biometrics, and ample infotainment for passengers," said Frost & Sullivan Intelligent Mobility Research Analyst Joe Praveen Vijayakumar. "The mass-market car segment cockpit will have temperature-controlled seats, Combiner HUD, TFT LCD displays and substantial biometrics features for vehicle security, Driver Monitoring and Health Wellness and Wellbeing (HWW)."

Cockpit and Cabin Strategies of Automakers, 2016-2025 is part of Frost & Sullivan's Mobility: Automotive & Transportation Growth Partnership Service program. According to the research, advancements in technology will influence every component of the cockpit, ushering in an era of new travel experience, dedicated instrument clusters and infotainment screens.

Leading players have adopted a variety of strategies to gain market share and competitive advantage. These are for instance:

Corning has developed a light-diffusing fiber, which is an alternative to separately weaving light-emitting diode into interior fabrics for ambient lighting.

Philips is developing a solar-powered, organic, light-emitting diode fitted transparent car roof in partnership with BASF.

Faurecia is working on an active wellness seating system that uses sensors to detect heart rate and breathing patterns.

Johnson Controls is developing sensor- and camera-driven, self-adjusting seats.

Harman is working on creating two audio zones within the car using advanced noise-cancellation technology.

"Biometrics will be an integral part of cockpits and cabins of the future, and OEMs and suppliers should pursue partnerships with innovative biometric companies or fund relevant nascent start-ups," noted Praveen. "Research and development expenditure should focus on growth areas such as heads-up displays, human-machine interface (HMI), and fully digital instrument clusters."

