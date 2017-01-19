Global Media Service Provider MX1 and Pay TV provider Sky Deutschland Sign Business Continuity Contract to Ensure Full Scale Back-up services

SES S.A. (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) announced today that Sky Deutschland has signed a multi-year contract extension for back-up services with MX1, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES.

The contract ensures that, in case of any technical issues with Sky Deutschland's main signal, the broadcaster's programming will be restored in a short time-frame, from the MX1 Broadcasting Centre in Unterfoehring, Germany.

The agreement includes playout and turnaround services, such as encoding, multiplexing and encryption, and uplink services. To support these services, the MX1 Broadcast Centre will concurrently receive all necessary data and video transmission material from the Sky channels.

"The signing of the contract with Sky is good news for movie fans and sports enthusiasts," said Christoph Muehleib, SES Vice President Sales and Marketing responsible for ASTRA and MX1 in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. "This new agreement with Sky confirms the trend that business continuity is becoming more and more important, even in the broadcasting industry. All our existing customers, new customers as well as other stand-alone broadcast channels can benefit from these continuity services," Christoph concluded.

Stefan Kunz, Vice President Broadcast Services at Sky Deutschland: "The absolute reliability of our services for our broadcasting operations is very important to us. With the solution provided by MX1, we are able to sustain our broadcasting operation and the service availability in case of critical issues in our main site as seamlessly as possible."

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in four key market verticals (Video, Enterprise, Mobility and Government). It provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions, and businesses worldwide. SES's portfolio includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) television reach in Europe, and O3b Networks, a global managed data communications service provider. Another SES subsidiary, MX1, is a leading media service provider and offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services.Further information available at: www.ses.com

About MX1

MX1, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG), is a global leading media services provider. The world's first media globalizer works with leading media businesses to transform content into the ultimate viewer experience for a global audience. With more entertainment, more innovation and more impact, MX1 offers a full range of content management, delivery and value-added digital media services. Every day, MX1 distributes more than 2,500 TV channels, manages the playout of over 500 channels, delivers syndicated content to more than 120 leading subscription VOD platforms, delivers over 8,000 hours of online video streaming and delivers more than 500 hours of premium sports and live events. The new company has 16 offices worldwide and operates six global state-of-the-art media centers, enabling customers to reach billions of people around the world. To find out more, visit www.mx1.com and follow LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook und YouTube

Contacts:

SES

Markus Payer

Corporate Communications

Tel. +352 710 725 500

Markus.Payer@ses.com