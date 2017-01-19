Company announcement no. 1/2017
Aalborg, Denmark, 2017-01-19 08:41 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
The financial calendar of TK Development A/S is as follows:
Annual Report 2016/17 29 March 2017
Annual General Meeting 27 April 2017
Interim Report, Q1 2017/18 16 June 2017
Interim Report, H1 2017/18 15 September 2017
Interim Report, Q1-Q3 2017/18 12 December 2017
The deadline for the Company's shareholders to submit in writing specific proposals to be included in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 April 2017, is 15 March 2017.
Contact details:
Robert Andersen, Executive Vice President
Tel. +45 8896 1010
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=611529
Aalborg, Denmark, 2017-01-19 08:41 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
The financial calendar of TK Development A/S is as follows:
Annual Report 2016/17 29 March 2017
Annual General Meeting 27 April 2017
Interim Report, Q1 2017/18 16 June 2017
Interim Report, H1 2017/18 15 September 2017
Interim Report, Q1-Q3 2017/18 12 December 2017
The deadline for the Company's shareholders to submit in writing specific proposals to be included in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 April 2017, is 15 March 2017.
Contact details:
Robert Andersen, Executive Vice President
Tel. +45 8896 1010
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=611529