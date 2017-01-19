Company announcement no. 1/2017



Aalborg, Denmark, 2017-01-19 08:41 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The financial calendar of TK Development A/S is as follows:



Annual Report 2016/17 29 March 2017



Annual General Meeting 27 April 2017



Interim Report, Q1 2017/18 16 June 2017



Interim Report, H1 2017/18 15 September 2017



Interim Report, Q1-Q3 2017/18 12 December 2017



The deadline for the Company's shareholders to submit in writing specific proposals to be included in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 April 2017, is 15 March 2017.



Contact details:



Robert Andersen, Executive Vice President



Tel. +45 8896 1010



Attachment:

