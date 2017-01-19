EXCHANGE NOTICE, 19 JANUARY 2017 SHARES



NEXSTIM PLC: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS



A total of 256 035 shares subscribed with the 2013A option rights of Nexstim plc will be traded on First North Finland together with the old shares as of 20 January.



Identifiers of Nexstim plc's share:



Trading code: NXTMH ISIN code: FI4000102678 Orderbook id: 103570 Number of shares: 55 979 219



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaqomx.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 19.1.2017 OSAKKEET



NEXSTIM OYJ: OPTIO-OIKEUKSILLA MERKITYT OSAKKEET



Nexstim Oyj:n vuoden 2013A -optio-oikeuksilla merkityt 256.035 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi First North Finland -markkinapaikalle yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 20.1.2017 alkaen.



Nexstim Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: NXTMH ISIN-koodi: FI4000102678 id: 103570 Osakemäärä: 55.979.219



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaqomx.com, +358 9 6166 7260