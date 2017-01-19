Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Composites signs Letter of Intent with Nel and PowerCell

Hexagon Composites ASA (OSE:HEX) has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Nel ASA and PowerCell Sweden AB to establish an equally owned joint venture to pursue hydrogen opportunities. The Parties aim at leveraging their respective capabilities and technologies to offer integrated solutions. The joint venture will initially focus on opportunities in the maritime and marine segments as well as projects to leverage renewable energy resources.

"This is an important step in our commitment to develop clean energy alternatives," says Jon Erik Engeset, CEO of Hexagon Composites. "By creating a one-stop-shop for our customers, we will be able to integrate hydrogen technologies and support the customers' project management."

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon Composites ASA is a publicly listed company with its headquarters in Aalesund, Norway. The Group is a leading global supplier of composite pressure cylinders and systems for storage and transportation of various gases.

For additional information, please visit: www.hexagon.no

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. Nel serves industries, energy and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology.

For additional information, please visit: www.nelhydrogen.com

About PowerCell Sweden AB

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) is the leading fuel cell company in the Nordics, which develops and produces environmentally friendly power systems for stationary and mobile customer applications. PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) is listed on First North at Nasdaq Stockholm and is an industrial spinout from the Volvo Group. G&W Fondkommission is appointed Certified Adviser by the Company. Among the largest owners are Midroc New Technology, Fouriertransform, Finindus and Volvo Group Venture Capital.

For additional information, please visit: www.powercell.se

