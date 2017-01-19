

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the pre-European session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to more than a 2-week high of 82.02 against the yen, from an early low of 81.60.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the kiwi advanced to 1.4876 and 0.7152 from early 2-day lows of 1.4927 and 0.7117, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 84.00 against the yen, 1.46 against the euro and 0.73 against the greenback.



