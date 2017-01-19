An enhanced index ETF that invests in Swiss stocks using a rules-based selection methodology

First Trust Global Portfolios Limited ("FTGP"), a London-based ETF distributor and advisor, announced today that it has launched the First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX UCITS ETF (the "Fund") on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SWX: FTSZ).

The Fund is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland Index and objectively selects stocks from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index using the patented, rules-based AlphaDEX methodology. "We are delighted to launch the First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX UCITS ETF," said Derek Fulton, CEO of FTGP. "With this launch, our first listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, we are bringing our proven AlphaDEX merit-based stock selection methodology to one of Europe's largest economies."

The AlphaDEX methodology is designed to use fundamental valuation factors to seek better risk-adjusted excess returns relative to traditional cap-weighted benchmarks. FTGP believes that, while different methods of indexing will have inherent limitations at different times, fundamental indexes have the potential to generate higher long-term returns, and often times reduce volatility, compared to similar cap-weighted indexes.

Eric Anderson, Senior Vice President for Europe at First Trust Advisors said: "We are very excited to bring our 21st listing in Europe. SIX is one of the most important trading venues in Europe, and is a critical exchange for providing access to ETFs both inside and outside of Switzerland. We are also excited to be bringing this listing which offer investors fundamentally weighted exposure to critical markets such as Switzerland."

With the addition of the Fund, FTGP now offers a total of seven AlphaDEX UCITS ETFs five single country funds and two broad/regional funds.

About First Trust Global Portfolios Limited

FTGP was established in December 2011 as a UK-based and UK FCA regulated distributor and advisor. FTGP is an affiliate of First Trust Advisors L.P. and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (collectively "First Trust"). FTGP distributes and markets a range of First Trust U.S. registered ETFs and Irish domiciled UCITS funds under the First Trust Global Funds PLC umbrella. The ETFs have been notified to the UK FCA under Article 42 of the EU's Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive. First Trust Advisors L.P. is the investment manager of the ETFs and UCITS. First Trust is a privately owned U.S.-based financial services firm and is a provider of exchange-traded funds in the U.S. marketplace. First Trust has total assets under management or supervision in excess of $98.97 billion as at 31 December 2016. For more information, visit http://www.ftglobalportfolios.com.

Risks

The Fund's shares may change in value and may go down as well as up. You could lose money by investing in the Fund. You may not get back all the money you invest.

The Fund is subject to Market Risk, which means that Shares of the Fund may fall in value due to market fluctuations caused by such factors as economic, political, regulatory or market developments, changes in interest rates and perceived trends in securities prices.

There may be tracking difference between the Fund and the underlying index due to the impact of the annual Fund management fees. Therefore the Fund's return may not match the return of the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland Index.

The Fund's holdings may be issued by companies concentrated in a particular industry or country.

The Fund may invest in small capitalisation and mid capitalisation companies. Such companies may experience greater price volatility than larger, more established companies.

As the Fund's investments may be denominated in currencies other than the Fund's currency, an investment in this Fund may expose you to currency risk.

This Fund's Net Asset Value (NAV) is likely to have high volatility due to the portfolio composition and/or the index replication technique. As such, potential investors should be aware that the Fund's shares will change in value, and may do so in a volatile fashion; potential investors could lose money by investing in the Fund.

Neither FTGP nor any of its affiliates guarantees the performance or the future returns of the Fund.

For more details relating to risks of investing in the Fund, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Fund's prospectus.

Important Information

This financial promotion is issued by FTGP of 8 Angel Court, London, EC2R7HJ. FTGP is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) (register no. 583261). The Fund is not regulated by the FCA. Nothing in this document constitutes an invitation, offer, solicitation or recommendation to engage in any investment activity including buying or selling any investment including any interest in a fund.

The Fund is an open-ended sub-fund of the First Trust Global Funds PLC (the "Company"), an umbrella UCITS fund with segregated liability between sub-funds, incorporated with limited liability as an investment company with variable capital under the laws of Ireland with UCITS registered number 514357. The Company is a recognised collective investment scheme (a "recognised scheme") for the purposes of section 264 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA") of the United Kingdom. The Fund is not regulated by the FCA. Most of the protections provided by the UK regulatory system do not apply to the operation of the Fund and compensation will not be available under the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme on its default.

An investment in the Fund is speculative and may not be appropriate for all potential investors. FTGP does not guarantee the performance of the shares of the Fund. The value of an investment and income from it can go down as well as up and may be affected by exchange rate variations. Investors may not get back the amount invested or lose their entire investment. Current tax levels and reliefs will depend on the nature of the holdings. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

The material in this document is not comprehensive and must therefore be read in conjunction with the Fund's Prospectus, which contains material information not contained herein, including the terms of investment and information regarding investment risks and restrictions, fees and expenses and conflicts of interests. Potential investors should pay particular attention to the "Risk Factors" section of the Fund's prospectus. No assurance can be given that the Fund's investment objective will be achieved or that the Fund will generate a positive return. Contact FTGP or visit www.ftglobalportfolios.com to obtain a Prospectus and/or Key Investor Information Document (available in English). Potential investors should conduct their own investigation and analysis of the Fund and consult its/their own professional tax, accounting, financial or other advisors as to the risks involved in making an investment. Potential investors should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

Nothing contained herein constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice nor is it to be solely relied on in making an investment or other decision. It is not an invitation to make an investment in the Fund nor does the information, recommendations or opinions expressed herein constitute an offer for sale of the Fund.

Shares of the Fund are not available for sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such sale would be prohibited. The shares of the Fund have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Fund is not registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Neither this material nor the Fund's shares are available to or suitable for US persons.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, no representation or warranty stated or implied is made or given by any persons as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document and no responsibility or liability is accepted for such information or opinion.

"AlphaDEX" is a registered trademark of First Trust Portfolios L.P. First Trust Portfolios L.P. has obtained a patent for the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland Index (the "Index") is a trademark of the Nasdaq OMX Group, Inc. ("Nasdaq") and has been licensed for use by First Trust Portfolios L.P., and sub-licensed for use by the Company. AlphaDEX is a trademark owned by First Trust Portfolios L.P. and has been licensed to Nasdaq for use in the name of the Index. The Fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Nasdaq and Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the Fund or as to the result to be obtained by any person from use of the Index in connection with the trading of the Fund.

