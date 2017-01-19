Faraday: World's First ISO 26262 Certified ASIC Service Company

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Jan. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, has received the certificate of ISO 26262 (Road vehicles-functional safety) from SGS-TUV Saar on its design development process. Faraday is the first ASIC design service company in the world approved to ISO 26262; it demonstrates that Faraday is capable of implementing the automotive functional safety standard on its hardware design from product concept to mass production.

To penetrate the automotive application market, Faraday has built a taskforce team of AFSP (Automotive Functional Safety Professional) certified experts, including R&D and technical account service managers, responsible for developing automotive safety techniques. Complete IP functional safety mechanism and documentation are established and integrated into Faraday's ASIC design service.

"We are happy that Faraday's design development process is certificated to ISO 26262; it proves that Faraday is able to provide customers with designs compliant to the safety standard," said Steve Wang, President of Faraday. "We take functional safety as the highest priority on automotive design development. Faraday will carry out respective activities in each phase of the safety life cycle and continuously invest in our safety management," he added.

"Automotive application is one of the fastest-rising semiconductor market segments but with relatively higher entry barrier. In order to shorten the time to market, Faraday pioneered the ASIC service industry to get certified to ISO 26262 on its design development process. We believe it will greatly help Faraday to win in the high-end automotive application market," said Steven Chiou, Director of SGS.

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation is a leading fabless ASIC and silicon IP provider. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, DDR2/3/4, low-power DDR1/2/3, MIPI, V-by-One, MPEG4, H.264, USB 2.0/3.1 Gen 1, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, Serial ATA, PCI Express, and programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, Europe, and China. Faraday is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, ticker 3035. For more information, please visit www.faraday-tech.com.