BanBao Starts Producing Environment-friendly Toy Blocks

BanBao is committed tobuild a better tomorrow, and for this reason will start producing sustainable and environment-friendly building blocks made of new biobased materials. The educational toy brand with its headquarters in China will start its production in the Netherlands.

Regulators increasingly warn of unsafe toys that fail to meet safety requirements. The controls have been tightened with more recalls as a result. The desire for environment-friendly and safer toys is greater among parents, according to research.

Steven van Bommel (CEO BanBao Europe) explains: "Almost any regular plastic building block toy used until now, even ours is made from petrochemicals (ABS or PP). Conventional plastic toys rely on increasingly scarce resources and in the process of being manufactured they cause between 2 - 7 times their own weight in greenhouse gases to be emitted into our atmosphere.

"Our new 'green' bio-based building blocks contain 0% oil-based chemicals, because our raw materials are derived from plants. We also do not add any oil-based chemicals during the manufacturing process to 'enhance' the performance or color of our product. The packaging, stickers, instructions and glue will also be 100% biobased. The quality of the building blocks has amazed us, the blocks perfectly fits to our non-biobased building blocks and those of the competition. Even the price can compete against the competition, mainly using ABS and PP plastics as its basic raw material. It is an exciting project that can have a positive impact on the planet and can change the toy industry," says Steven van Bommel.

The new product line is developed in collaboration with Biopromotions, a dutch company which specializes in products made of biodegradable and biobased plastics. Robert de Waal (CEO Biopromotions) is very pleased about the new partnership; "BanBao was looking for an alternative 'green' raw material for making their toy bricks. Soon they came into contact with us. Our knowledge has grown enormously over the years and we accepted the challenge."

The sustainable and environmental friendly product line will consist of over 13 toy boxes suitable for children in the age of 1,5 to 6 years old. The new product line will be available in stores in the autumn of 2017.

About BanBao: BanBao is an educational building toy brand for children. BanBao has a range of various lines and products.

