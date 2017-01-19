Teleste's Luminato Headend Now Supports the Pro:Idiom Content Protection System

TURKU, Finland, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Teleste continues to take steps towards more flexible TV delivery solutions for the hospitality industry. Integration of content protection systems into the headend enables the secure and flexible delivery of premium HDTV services to guests without additional hardware investments.

Teleste, an international technology group specialised in broadband video and data communication systems and services, today introduced support for Pro:Idiom®, the most widely deployed Digital Rights Management system in the worldwide hospitality industry. With this new integrated solution, Teleste continues to enhance the Luminato as an ideal headend for hoteliers who wish to provide their guests with access to premium TV services.

"As TV and video services still hold their importance in delighting the guests, delivering a reliable and consistent in-room experience is a 'differentiator' for the hospitality industry today. What is changing is the quality of services that are expected: today hoteliers need to offer their guests premium HDTV channels, and in the future, even Ultra HD services," said Julius Tikkanen, Vice President of Video Service Platforms for Teleste Corporation. "We are pleased to introduce the integration of Pro:Idiom into our Luminato headend as a new asset for our hospitality customers in order to keep the leading edge in the industry service standards."

The Pro:Idiom platform's content protection technology assures the rapid deployment of high value digital HDTV content to guest rooms while keeping the signal safe from piracy. Pro:Idiom was developed by LG Electronics subsidiary Zenith Electronics. LG is a global technology leader for the hospitality industry and a top-tier supplier of flat-panel displays for use with the Teleste Luminato headend.

Integration with the Luminato headend provides hoteliers with a simple way to deploy the Pro:Idiom system: all that is needed are hospitality grade TV sets with support for Pro:Idiom in guest rooms and a single Luminato headend serving the entire hotel. There is no need to invest in additional set-top-boxes in guest rooms in order to decrypt the protected signal.

The solution provides high-quality security and access to premium TV channels from the major content producers. In addition, the Luminato headend can also be equipped for rich EPG delivery from multiple EPG data sources including satellite, cable, terrestrial, Internet and XML connections. For hotels, this creates an easy opportunity to offer their guests an enjoyable in-room experience and the 'better than home' feel today's travellers are expecting.

Teleste will highlight the new solution at Integrated Systems Europe 2017 in RAI, Amsterdam, 7-10 February. You are welcome to learn more at stand 1-Q65. Please, also find more information about our presence at the show on our web page.

Teleste is an international technology company that develops and offers video and broadband technologies and related services. Our supply of technology contributes to the convenience and safety of daily living. Our core business is video - video and data processing, transfer and management. Our customer base consists of cable and telecom operators, as well as public sector organizations. Our business is divided into two divisions, which are Video and Broadband Solutions and Network Services. In both areas, we rank among the world's leading companies and technological forerunners. Video and Broadband Solutions focuses on access networks and video security and information solutions. Network Services offers comprehensive services for network design, construction and maintenance. In 2015, Teleste's net sales totaled EUR 247 million, and the company employed about 1,500 people. Teleste runs a worldwide network of offices and more than 95% of its sales are generated outside Finland. The company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see http://www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.



Pro:Idiom® is a registered trademark of Zenith Electronics LLC.