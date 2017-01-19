Metso Corporation: Metso wins recognition as a leading brand in the Brazilian mining sector for the second consecutive year

Metso Corporation's press release on Jan 19, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. EET

For the second year running, a survey conducted by IN THE MINE magazine in Brazil ranked Metso as a leading brand in the Brazilian mining sector. Metso was number one in the categories of Crushing and Maintenance of Mineral Beneficiation Mills.









This recognition reinforces Metso's leading position in the mining sector. Marcelo Motti, Senior Vice President, Sales, Brazil comments: "We are grateful and proud to receive this recognition from our customers and mining professionals. I see this as an award for the work we have done in developing sustainable solutions to meet the requirements of each of our customers and providing world-leading expertise through our wide service network."

More than 140 mining managers and supervisors of operations, production, logistics and machinery control from small, medium and large companies operating in open-cast and underground mines took part in the survey conducted in December 2016. This is the second year running that IN THE MINE has named Metso as a leading brand in mineral processing and processing plant maintenance.

Metso is a world leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build new, sustainable ways of growing together.





Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,400 services professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.





Metso is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki, Finland, and had net sales of about EUR 2.9 billion in 2015. Metso employs over 12,000 persons in more than 50 countries. Expect results.

