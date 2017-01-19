SEB: Invitation - SEB's Annual Accounts 2016

SEB's result for the Annual Accounts 2016 will be announced on Wednesday, 1 February, at 07:00 (Swedish time).

In addition, presentations and the Fact Book will be available on www.sebgroup.com/ir (http://www.sebgroup.com/ir).

You are invited to participate in the following presentations.

Wednesday, 1 February

Press conference

Time: 09:30 (Swedish time)

Venue: Kungsträdgårdsgatan 8, Stockholm

Annika Falkengren, President and CEO, will present and comment upon the results. Please note that the presentation will be conducted in Swedish.

The press conference can be followed live on www.sebgroup.com/ir (http://www.sebgroup.com/ir) and will also be available afterwards. The webcast will be interpreted into English.

Telephone conference

Time: 13:00 (Swedish time)

Annika Falkengren, Jan Erik Back, CFO, and Jonas Söderberg, Head of Investor Relations, will present the results, followed by a Q&A session.

To participate, please call +44 (0)20 7162 0077, quote conference id: 961223, at least 10 minutes in advance.

The telephone conference audio webcast can be followed live on www.sebgroup.com/ir (http://www.sebgroup.com/ir) and will also be available afterwards.

For further information, please contact

Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg, Head of Corporate Communication

+46-8-763 85 77, +46-70-550 35 00



Jonas Söderberg, Head of Investor Relations

+46-8-763 83 19, +46-735-210 266





