Amer Sports Oyj: Amer Sports Financial Statements Bulletin 2016 to be published on February 9, 2017

January 19, 2017 at 10.00 a.m.

Amer Sports Financial Statements Bulletin 2016 to be published on February 9, 2017

Amer Sports Corporation will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2016 on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at around 1:00 p.m. Finnish time. A conference call for investors and analysts will be held the same day at 3:00 p.m. Finnish time. To participate in the call, please dial +44 20 7572 1187 or +49 69 2222 4998, PIN 26928255#.

The conference call can also be followed live via www.amersports.com or

https://amersports.videosync.fi/financialstatements2016 (https://amersports.videosync.fi/financialstatements2016).

A replay of the conference call and a transcript will be available later at the same internet address. The replay number is +44 20 3426 2807 or +49 69 2222 33985, PIN 681349#.

For more information, please contact:

Heli Harri, Communications Manager, mobile +358 40 7184 799, heli.harri@amersports.com

AMER SPORTS

Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Wilson, Atomic, Arc'teryx, Mavic, Suunto and Precor. The company's technically advanced sports equipment, footwear and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).

