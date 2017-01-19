Metsä Board Corporation Investor News 19 January 2017 at 10.15 EET



Metsä Board will publish its Financial statements bulletin 2016 on Thursday, 2 February 2017 at 12:00 EET. We are pleased to invite you to join conference call and webcast presentation on the same day at 3:00 p.m. EET. Conference call will be held in English.



Participants are requested to call in and register a few minutes prior to the start of the conference call on the following numbers:



Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0361



Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6574



UK: +44 (0)330 336 9105



US: +1 719-457-1036



The conference ID is 2804193.



The Financial statements bulletin will be presented by Mika Joukio, CEO and Jussi Noponen, CFO.



The conference call and the webcast can be followed live on Metsä Board's website. The presentation material will be available under the Investor relations section at www.metsaboard.com/investors and at Metsä Board's webcast centre http://qsb.webcast.fi/metsaboard/ before the start of the conference call. The webcast will also be archived on Metsä Board's website.



METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION



Further information:



Katri Sundström, Head of Investor relations, tel. +358 400 976 333



www.metsaboard.com



Metsä Board is a leading European producer of folding boxboards and white linerboards made from fresh fibres. Its lightweight paperboards are developed as the perfect fit for consumer goods, retail-ready and food service packaging. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource, traceable to origin in northern forests.



The global sales network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including brand owners, converters and merchants. In 2015, the company's sales totalled EUR 2.0 billion, and it has approximately 2,600 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.