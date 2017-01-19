Beyond Semiconductor Partners With Rubicon Labs to Deliver Full Stack Solution for Cryptographically Secure Execution Processor

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Beyond Semiconductor today announced a strategic collaboration with Rubicon Labs. Developed over the past three years, the partnership combines Rubicon Labs' cloud based device identity and security platform with Beyond Semiconductor's processor and secure system-wide design competence to deliver security and identity for IoT, IIoT and data center ecosystems.

According to industry estimates, more than 20 billion IoT devices will connect to the cloud in the next five years. Recent high profile breaches reveal that even the most pedestrian devices can be turned into cyber weapons. What is required is a system approach to lock down security at the device, the gateway and in the cloud.

Beyond has created the Geon secure execution processor, verified at the system level with Rubicon's cloud based Zero Knowledge Identity Platform. This partnership allows Beyond to license select Rubicon Labs patents focused on security and authentication. Together it provides:

The Geon secure execution processor capable of secure code execution supporting two security contexts. All secure context code and data is cryptographically isolated and separated in main memory. Even complete software breaches do not compromise the security of the secure context.

A complete Beyond Geon IP core solution (RTL) for implementation in an ASIC or FPGA.

A processor with extensions compatible and validated with Rubicon's Zero Knowledge Identity Platform.

Beyond CEO Matjaz Breskvar said, "Protecting against cyber threats requires addressing the challenges of cryptographically secure processing environments combined with the scaling of key and identity management."

"Processors with strong security are few and far between," added Richard Egan, CEO of Rubicon Labs. "Geon provides a strong bulwark against the cyber threats we are witnessing today and is a welcome compliment to Rubicon's Zero Knowledge Identity Platform. Rubicon Labs is proud to have collaborated with Beyond on the development of Geon."

Availability

Beyond's Geon secure execution processor is compatible with Rubicon Labs' Zero Knowledge Platform and has been validated at the system level. It is adaptable for the diverse security needs and budgets of any enterprises. Geon secure processor is available immediately.

To request a demo or learn more about the Geon secure execution processor core visit Beyond Semiconductor at http://www.beyondsemi.com .

For more information on Rubicon Labs Zero Knowledge Platform visit http://www.rubiconlabs.io.

