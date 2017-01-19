Panasonic Corporation has again been awarded a Gold Recognition Level in sustainability performance in a survey conducted by EcoVadis. This is the second consecutive year that Panasonic has received a Gold Rating, which rates us among the top 5% corporations for sustainability performance and excellence.

EcoVadis operates the 1st collaborative platform allowing companies to assess the environmental and social performance of their global suppliers. EcoVadis uses their unique CSR assessment system with a methodology covering 150 purchasing categories, 21 CSR indicators and 110 countries. EcoVadis ratings are compatible with the GRI/G3 and ISO26000 standards.

Ensuring sustainability in business is of growing interest in the current world. Business is expected to be sustainable and transparent in their performance both in their own organisation and global supply chains, especially now in the historical turning points of society, economy and global environment.

Our mission at Panasonic is to contribute to the advance of world culture by working to improve society through the products we produce and sell. Since the company's founding in 1918, our management philosophy has formed the foundation of all our business activities. As the key element of this philosophy, we have the basic concept of the "company as a public entity of society." The entire Panasonic Group takes care to ensure that our management and business activities are appropriate for "a public entity of society," and we will continue to implement this management philosophy through manufacturing as our primary business. This is also the very essence of the Panasonic Group's sustainability. While the company engages in business activities using the resources entrusted by society, it also develops along with society, and so the company's activities must be transparent, fair and just.

Panasonic believes that the achievement of receiving EcoVadis Gold Rating for the second consecutive year proves our strong commitment and mission to contribute to society. We endeavour to continue improving our performance in sustainability in the future.

