GFT Expands Its Retail Banking Offering in the UK and North America

LONDON, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The firm's push into Retail Banking is accompanied by the appointment of Christian Ball as Head of Retail for the Atlantic Region

GFT, the leading provider of business, design and technology consulting to 8 of the top 10 global banks, today announces that it is expanding its retail banking practice in the UK, supported by the appointment of senior hire Christian Ball, who joins as Head of Retail across the GFT Atlantic Region.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150616/223614LOGO )



Building on the company's extensive retail experience, GFT are responding to growing demand from clients to support them as they move to rapidly evolve their capabilities and platforms to meet the challenges of the digital economy, which is driving a revolution in the sector.

GFT already works with many of the largest financial services companies across continental Europe and the Americas, spanning G-SIBS, emerging banks, FinTech firms and market service providers. Clients include the Royal Bank of Scotland in the UK, Banco Sabadell in Spain, SIA in Italy, and innovative new entrants such as Fidor Bank in Germany and Banco Original in Brazil.

New hire Christian Ball also brings extensive experience to spearhead the GFT Retail offering. Christian joins from Meniga, one of the top performing FinTech companies in Europe. His previous roles have seen him work with many of the leading banks to shape their digitisation strategies - including positions at Cap Gemini, Fiserv and Accenture, where he led Business Development for Accenture Software globally.

Christian will be working alongside Richard Kalas, Senior Solution Architect and Henry Chadwick, Senior Consultant, who have also both recently joined GFT.

Gareth Richardson, Managing Director at GFT commented: "GFT is the perfect change partner for retail banks, as we are able to combine the agile approach to innovation of a start-up, with the weighty know-how of an established FS player. We already have extensive experience in running successful retail banking projects across Europe, working with a range of both large and challenger banks, giving us a great footing to expand our retail operations in the UK."

Christian Ball, Head of Retail at GFT added: "The UK retail banking sector is growing at a rapid pace, particularly as a host of new, innovative players enter the market. I'm looking forward to working alongside the global management team at GFT to advance the retail offering for the UK business, as well as driving the move into the US and Canada, building on the firm's successful track record in this sector across other international markets."

About GFT

GFT Technologies SE (GFT) is a business change and technology consultancy trusted by the world's leading financial services institutions to solve their most critical challenges. Specifically defining answers to the current constant of regulatory change - whilst innovating to meet the demands of the digital revolution. GFT brings together advisory, creative and technology capabilities with innovation culture and specialist knowledge of the finance sector, to transform the clients' businesses.

Utilising the CODE_n innovation platform, GFT is able to provide international start-ups, technology pioneers and established companies access to a global network, which enables them to tap into the disruptive trends in financial services markets and harness them for their out of the box thinking.

Headquartered in Germany, GFT achieved consolidated revenue of around EUR 374 million in 2015. The company is represented in twelve countries with a global team spanning more than 4,000 employees. The GFT share is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the TecDAX (ISIN: DE0005800601).