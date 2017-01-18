Corrections are made to Term, interest and payment dates in Description of Treasurey bonds RIKB 28 1115.



"The date of issue is 15 November 2016, and the maturity date is 15 November 2028"



For further information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, GDM, at +354 569 9635.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=611555