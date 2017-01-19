FORTUM CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 JANUARY 2017 AT 11.00 EET



Fortum will publish its 2016 Financial Statements Bulletin on Thursday 2 February at approximately 9.00 EET.



Press conference for media



A news conference in Finnish for media will be arranged at 12.00 EET at Fortum's headquarters, Keilaniementie 1, Espoo, Finland. On arrival, members of the media are requested to show their press card and photo ID. Lunch will be served at the event and there will not be a webcast.



Webcast/teleconference for analysts and investors



An international teleconference and live webcast for institutional investors and analysts will be arranged at 16.00 EET. To participate the teleconference, please dial in some five minutes before the scheduled time:



European callers: +44 (0)330 336 9105 US callers: +1 719 325 4746



Confirmation code: 3361395



The link to the webcast and the presentation material can be downloaded prior to the event at Fortum's website at www.fortum.com/investors. The webcast will also be recorded and can be viewed as on demand after the event.



Welcome!



Fortum Corporation



Sophie Jolly, Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Communications



