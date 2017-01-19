Thorntons Is Recalling Its Thorntons Hollow Milk Chocolate Jolly Santa 200g Models Because the Product May Contain a Piece of Plastic Which Could Represent a Safety Risk

LONDON, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Thorntons is recalling the product detailed below:



Product: Thorntons Hollow Milk Chocolate Jolly Santa

Pack size: 200g

Barcode: 5016346234721

Batch codes: All date codes



Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products are advised not to consume them but instead toreturn them for an alternative product or full refund to any Thorntons store or send them to:





Post:

Thorntons Ltd.

Thornton Park

Somercotes

Alfreton,

Derbyshire,

DE55 4XJ



Telephone: 0345 121 1911(or+44 1773 526444if you're calling from an international number)



Email:customerservicemanager@thorntons.co.uk



Thorntons has notified Trading Standards, Environmental Health and the FSA and is working with its trade / commercial customers directly to alert them to the recall.

Thorntons regrets any inconvenience caused and offers consumers its sincere apologies.

Thorntons trade / commercial customers should contact 0208 869 4202 or email customerservicemanager@thorntons.co.uk

For press enquiries please contact -+44- 0207 331 2323.