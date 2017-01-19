Invitation to Press and Analyst Conference - Q4 2016

SOLNA, Sweden, Jan. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BillerudKorsnäs' Year-end Report for January-December 2016 will be published on Thursday, 2 February at approximately 07.00 CET.

At 10.00 CET on the same day, Per Lindberg, President and CEO, and Susanne Lithander, CFO, will present the Year-end Report at a press and analyst conference. The presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session. The presentation material will be available at BillerudKorsnäs' website.

Venue: Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15, Stockholm

To participate, please e-mail Karin.slattborn@billerudkorsnas.com or call +46 8 553 335 73

The press and analyst conference can also be viewed live on BillerudKorsnäs' website www.billerudkorsnas.com. You may also participate by telephone.

Dial-in-number (Pincode 57285068#):

Swedish number: +46 85 06 39 54 8

UK number: +44 20 75 72 11 87

US number: +1 64 67 22 49 72

For further information, please contact:

Karin Slättborn, Investor Relations Manager, +46 8 553 335 73

