NeuroVive presents positive preclinical data in hepatocellular cancer at HCC Summit

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: NVP, OTCQX: NEVPF), the mitochondrial medicine company, today announced that an abstract with novel preclinical cancer data related to the company's sanglifehrin-based compounds has been accepted for presentation at the scientific conference EASL HCC Summitto take place in Geneva, Switzerland, 2-5 February, 2017.

NeuroVive has utilized its expertise in mitochondrial medicine to explore a unique aspect of the company's sanglifehrin-based compounds. In preclinical studies, the NeuroVive research team and its international collaborators have shown that a sub-set of these compounds exert unexpectedly potent anticancer effects. An abstract with the title Preclinical analysis of sanglifehrin-based cyclophilin inhibitors showing potential for treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma1 will be presented at the conference.

"We are now adding the exciting and challenging cancer area to our portfolio, expanding our core competence field within mitochondrial medicine. The addition of Dr. Michele Tavecchio to our team has accelerated the internal development process in this area, and the team has done a great job in exploring this new therapeutic opportunity for the company's sanglifehrin-based compounds", said Magnus Hansson, Chief Medical Officer at NeuroVive.

The hepatocellular cancer indication has a highPhoto - http://www.neurovive.com medical need for new and effective treatment alternatives. The EASL HCC Summit covers topics such as early detection, diagnosis and treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, highlighting both the basic science and clinical science aspects of this important and rapidly evolving field.

About Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

Liver cancer includes two major types: hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and intrahepatic bile duct cancer. Infection with certain types of the hepatitis virus increases the risk of liver cancer. Patients with alcohol or fatty liver disease (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, NASH) induced liver cirrhosis also have an increased risk of developing cancer in the liver. Even though less common in northern Europe and the US, HCC is the sixth most prevalent cancer and the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide2,3.

About NeuroVive

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is a leader in mitochondrial medicine. The company is committed to the discovery and development of medicines that preserve mitochondrial integrity and function in areas of unmet medical need. The company's strategy is to take drugs for rare diseases through clinical development and into the market. The strategy for projects within larger indications outside the core focus area is out-licensing in the preclinical phase. NeuroVive enhances the value of its projects in an organization that includes strong international partnerships and a network of mitochondrial research institutions, as well as expertise with capacities within drug development and production.

NeuroVive has a project in early clinical phase II development for the prevention of moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (NeuroSTAT®). NeuroSTAT has orphan drug designation in Europe and in the US. The R&D portfolio consists of several late stage research programs in areas ranging from genetic mitochondrial disorders to cancer and metabolic diseases such as NASH.

NeuroVive is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden (ticker: NVP). The share is also traded on the OTCQX Best Market in the US (OTC: NEVPF).

This information is information that NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:00 a.m. CET on January 19, 2017.

