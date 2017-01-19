Andy Ahn Head of Marketing, Suprema Inc. Email: andyahn@suprema.co.kr

SEOUL, KOREA, Jan 19, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema, a global leader in biometrics and security, announced that the company will showcase the world's fastest and most advanced face recognition technology at Intersec 2017.At the show, Suprema will showcase a prototype version of long-awaited FaceStation 2, the company's flagship face recognition terminal which is designed for use in access control and time & attendance applications. The new FaceStation 2 is loaded with Suprema's latest face recognition technology providing the world's best performance in terms of matching speed, user capacity and operating illuminance. Speaking of speed, the new technology performs ultra-fast matching speed of 3,000 matches per second, which makes it the world's fastest facial recognition technology in its class. Suprema's new face recognition technology has been improved by enhanced algorithm, new optical structure and class leading quad-core CPU. As a result, matching speed has been improved by 300% than its predecessor. On the optical side, the new face recognition technology now overcomes possible interference from dynamic lighting conditions including sunlight and ambient light. The new technology now allows greater range of operating illuminance from zero lux to 25,000 lux which covers almost every possible lighting conditions regardless of indoor or outdoor, day or night."The recent advances of our face recognition technology clearly reflect Suprema's leadership in biometrics as well as our commitment in the Middle East market. Our focus of developing this new technology is to fulfill increasing demand of highly secure biometric authentication in time & attendance applications. Suprema's 2nd generation face recognition far outpaces all current technologies in terms of matching speed and accuracy and, moreover, our technology offers greater practicality and robustness by offering increased operating illuminance, height range and user capacity," said Hanchul Kim, Director at Suprema.Along with new face recognition technology, Suprema will showcase the company's extensive range of biometric time & attendance solutions and access control systems. To experience latest Suprema products and technologies, please book a demo at below link or visit Suprema stand (SA-E38) at Intersec 2017.https://supremainc.com/en/Events/intersec-dubai-2017About Suprema Inc.Suprema is a leading global provider of biometrics and security. By combining world renowned biometric algorithms with superior engineering, Suprema continually designs and develops industry leading products and solutions. Suprema's extensive range of portfolio includes biometric access control systems, time & attendance solutions, fingerprint live scanners, mobile authentication solutions and embedded fingerprint modules. Suprema has worldwide sales network in over 130 countries and is one of the world's Top 50 security company in its turnover (ranked in A&S's Security 50, 2010-2016). For more information, please visit www.supremainc.com.Source: Suprema Inc.Contact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.