

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 18-January-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,645,913.93 9.6066



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,408,239.42 13.7041



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 263,253.79 16.4534



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 18/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,349,188.41 14.9587



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 18/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,578,653.97 10.5244



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1150000 USD 12,103,255.79 10.5246



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,097,027.93 12.5123



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 278,974.82 13.2845



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,074,593.02 15.0083



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,073,729.31 15.1229



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,479,584.25 10.5677



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 18/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4130000 USD 65,111,352.46 15.7655



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,195,994.89 17.0856



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 18/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,065,940.49 16.1043



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 278,930.87 13.2824



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 18/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000.001 EUR 275,433.61 13.1159



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,166,427.52 14.0533



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,236,553.23 17.1744



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,136,964.33 15.1558



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 18/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 17,217,023.90 9.8383



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,190,908.72 17.0106



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 18/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 269,747.22 16.8592



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,223,764.83 16.8951



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 18/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 2100000 EUR 27,191,473.39 12.9483



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,591,605.22 17.1346



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,404,574.72 14.6331



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,487,452.69 9.9157



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,144,873.53 17.0926



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 18/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6600000 USD 95,742,079.28 14.5064



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,869,584.39 5.528



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,504,470.18 18.2921



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,009,270.61 15.5272



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 892,636.17 13.7329



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 274,010.45 17.1257



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 18/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 277,432.20 17.3395



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 18/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,379,460.77 17.3306



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 18/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,482,217.55 19.5056



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R23



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX