

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fashion retailer N Brown announced that its Group revenue improved 4.1%, and Product revenue grew 5.9% for the 18 week period to 31 December 2016. Online revenue rose 12%, with penetration now 70%, up 4ppts year-on-year.



The company noted that its Christmas trading was driven by record Cyber fortnight. N Brown also announced that ittransformation is on track.



Angela Spindler, CEO, commented, 'I am pleased to report a good trading period, with standout performances from Ladieswear and the Simply Be brand,'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX