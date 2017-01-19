Stefan Parkman to Continue as Chief Conductor of the WDR Radio Choir (WDR Rundfunkchor Köln)

COLOGNE, Germany, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stefan Parkman is to continue to conduct the WDR Radio Choir Cologne (WDR Rundfunkchor Köln). The WDR has extended his contract, which has been running since the 2014-2015 season, for a further three years until the summer of 2020.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/458799/Stefan_Parkman.jpg )



WDR Radio Director Valerie Weber: "Through his charismatic approach to dealing with people and having an effect on people, Stefan Parkman succeeds in involving both the singers and the audience in the music".

Stefan Parkman: "My journey with the wonderful WDR Radio Choir (WDR Rundfunkchor) started two-and-a-half years ago, and I am delighted to continue it - always linked with the desire to inspire the audience to comprehend and empathize and to open up the links between our souls".

With Parkman, the WDR Radio Choir has set up its own a cappella vocal series in Cologne, which aims to introduce the audience the special sound of this professional concert choir and the beauty of vocal music. Characterized by his Swedish choral tradition and as Directorum Cantorum of the University of Uppsala, Parkman is dedicated to the spirit of the famous Swedish choral conductor Eric Ericson, and puts the focus of his work with the WDR Radio Choir on sound development.

