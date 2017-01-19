Building Thermal Insulation Market Size Worth $36.9 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalbuilding thermal insulation marketis anticipated to reach USD 36.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The demand for energy is on a rise in the developed as well as developing countries and so is the price of energy.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150105/723757 )



Insulating homes help in curbing up to 20% of the regular energy costs as it considerably reduces the cooling and warming prices during summers and winters. All these factors have propelled the demand for thermal insulation market in residential as well as commercial buildings. Re-insulation of old houses provides a lucrative opportunity.

Europe is expected to account for the largest demand owing favorable government regulations. Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing region, and China is likely to account for a major share of the market. Other countries in this region such as the Philippines, Indonesia are expected to witness rapid growth in upcoming years.

The market is mature and owing to large numbers of players it is considered to be price sensitive. Implementation of stringent regulation poses a major challenge to most of the market participants but this, in turn, is likely to result in high industry rivalry.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Building Thermal Insulation Market Analysis By Product (Glass Wool, Mineral Wool, EPS, XPS), By Application (Roof, Walls, Floor), By End-use (Residential, Non-residential), Trends & Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/building-thermal-insulation-market

Further Key Findings from the Study Suggest:

Asia Pacific is expected to gain 1.0% market share by 2025 and is anticipated to grow at highest estimated CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period

is expected to gain 1.0% market share by 2025 and is anticipated to grow at highest estimated CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period Asia Pacific is characterized by high insulation demand in residential and commercial buildings

is characterized by high insulation demand in residential and commercial buildings Europe building thermal insulation is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 3.5% from 2016 to 2025

building thermal insulation is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 3.5% from 2016 to 2025 EU initiatives to promote thermal insulation as a means of energy conservation strategy are expected to support the market growth in Europe

Residential construction emerged as the largest segment with 50% of the total market demand in 2015

Expanded polystyrene (EPS) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR on account of its exceptional thermal insulation property

Expanded polystyrene (EPS) accounted for 29.6% of market share by volume in 2015

Influential companies operating in this market include Dow Building Solutions,Owens Corning Corp., Johns Manville Corporation, Huntsman International LLC,CertainTeed Corporation, Kingspan Group PLC, BASF Polyurethanes, Saint-Gobain S.A., etc.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Earthenware Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/earthenware-market

Carbon Fiber Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/carbon-fiber-market-analysis

Canvas Products Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/canvas-products-market

Abaca Fiber Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/abaca-fiber-market

Grand View Research has segmented the building thermal insulation market on the basis of product, application, end-use and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Glass Wool Mineral Wool EPS XPS Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Roof Walls Floor

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Residential Non-Residential

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Asia Pacific China India Japan Middle East and Africa Central & South America



Read Our Blog : http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blog/building-thermal-insulation-market-size-trends

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com