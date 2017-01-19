SSO-WOW! 17th Annual European Shared Services & Outsourcing Week

LONDON, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SSON (Shared Services & Outsourcing Network) characterizes not only for their pioneering industry events but also for reinventing themselves year after year, and yes, they have done it again...

The shared services and outsourcing market stands on a precipice. In the background is a land filled with transactional processes, cost metrics, siloed functions and lengthy outsourcing contracts; while just below lies a modern utopia with sleek end-to-end processes, digital transformation, and business critical insight.

Yet the SSO Network team have taken and digested all this crucial information and converted it all into a masterpiece.

SSON's 17th Annual European Shared Services & Outsourcing Week comes at just the right time, as many shared services leaders find themselves rapidly moving into unchartered territory. Although challenging, this smart and automated business environment provides immense opportunities for shared services that have a plan and know how to manage that transformation.

Withsix key topics ranging from automation, team development, creating a powerful GBS model and all the way up to creating a continuous improvement culture - The powerful SS&O Week Europe 2017 agenda not only is quality-driven and customised to the attendees but also ensures networking opportunities to allowinteraction with experts across the whole Shared Services & Outsourcing arena.

The speaker line up is the most senior Shared Services Week Europe ever had: Martin Ford, Futurist, Speaker and Silicon Valley Entrepreneur and New York Times Bestselling Author of "The Rise of the Robots", is speaking for the first time ever at a shared services event. Along with Ford, over 90 of the most senior Shared Services, GBS, Outsourcing and Transformation leaders are also part of the unprecedented SS&O Week Europe speaker panel.

If "automation", "value creation", "sleek end-to-end processes", "FTE" and "digital transformation" are words that you are part of your daily vocabulary, you are strongly advised to keep an eye on this event: The 17th Annual European Shared Services & Outsourcing Week (SS&O Week Europe) takes place in Manchester, UK at Event City on 15th - 18th May 2017.

Find the full program, event details and registration information about SS&O Week Europe 2017 on http://www.ssoweek.com, phone +44(0) 207 368 9809 or email events@ssonetwork.com

Media contact: Veronica Araujo, +44(0)20-7368-9748, veronica.araujo@ssonetwork.comor visit http://www.ssoweek.com

Press are invited to attend this important industry summit, if you would like to a complimentary press pass please email Veronica Araujo veronica.araujo@ssonetwork.com