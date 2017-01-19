Human Machine Interface Market (HMI) Worth 5.86 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Human Machine Interface Market (HMI) by Offering (Hardware (Basic HMI, Advanced PC-Based HMI, Advanced Panel-Based HMI) and Software (On-Premise HMI and Cloud-Based HMI)), Configuration Type (Stand-Alone HMI and Embedded HMI) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the HMI market is expected to be valued at USD 5.86 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2016 and 2022.

Factors such as growing adoption of industrial automation equipment in the manufacturing sector, evolution of industrial internet of things (IIoT) and growing demand for smart automation solution, and growing need of efficiency and monitoring in the manufacturing plant are the factors driving the HMI market.

"Embedded HMI segment expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period"

The market for embedded HMI solution is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Growing technological developments, increasing need of integrated systems, and ease in machine-to-machine (M2M) communication are some of the prominent factors expected to encourage the adoption of embedded HMI solutions during the forecast period.

"Market for cloud-based HMI to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022"

The cloud-based HMIs are gaining popularity owing to the growing IIoT market and increasing demand for new technology by end-user industries. Furthermore, the cloud-based HMIs are being increasingly adopted as it provides better visibility and competitive edge over others. In cloud-based HMI solutions, service and infrastructure are provided off-site through a third-party service provider or a vendor who runs the software and manages data over internet. It is very important to deal with complex HMI systems as major end-user industries are using intelligent machines, new connected devices, and latest technology monitoring systems. Cloud-based software is creating value for adopters because of the features such as ability to connect the experts to the data from remote locations, cost-effectiveness, and high storage capability. However, the safety and security concern is still a major challenge for the adoption of cloud-based HMI solution.

"North America expected to dominate the HMI market between 2016 and 2022"

The HMI market in North America is primarily driven by the presence of a significant number of HMI solution providers and the growing high-end manufacturing activities in the region. In addition, the rising demand for embedded HMI solutions is expected to encourage the HMI market in North America. The R&D activities in the application areas of HMI are increasing owing to the encouraged adoption of IIoT and machine-to-machine communication (M2M) in various industries in this region.

The major players involved in the HMI market include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Emersion Electric Co. (U.S.), General Electric Co. (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Kontron AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), and Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan).

